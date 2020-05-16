Lucas County Judge to Deliver UT Law Commencement

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Myron C. Duhart

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Myron C. Duhart

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Myron C. Duhart will deliver the keynote address at the University of Toledo College of Law’s commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Thompson Student Union Auditorium.

The ceremony will honor 79 juris doctor and three master of studies in law candidates.

Judge Duhart plans to speak to the graduates about giving back and service to the community, topics about which he is passionate.

“It is a privilege for the 2017 graduates to receive their law degree; with that privilege comes a duty to give back to the community,” Judge Duhart said. “I hope to inspire these graduates to give back to the communities that produced them.”

e practiced criminal defense and personal injury law before becoming a judge in 2011. As a criminal defense attorney, he litigated several high-profile cases and was part of a select group of attorneys certified by the Ohio Supreme Court to take death penalty cases. He also served in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General Corps, with duty assignment throughout the U.S. and in Panama.

In addition, Judge Duhart shares his extensive litigation experience with UT law students, teaching a course in trial practice.

A lifelong learner, Judge Duhart earned his bachelor’s degree from Wright State University, juris doctor from the UT College of Law in 1996, and is pursuing a master of laws degree in judicial studies from the Duke University School of Law. He also attended the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Judge Duhart is noted for his service to the community and serves on the UT College of Law Board of Governors, the UT Paralegal Studies Advisory Board, and the board of Mercy Health System North. He also is past president of Toledo’s Thurgood Marshall Law Association.