Westbound Highway 210 in Brainerd remains closed (July 15, 2019)

College Drive opens to one lane in each direction

BRAINERD, Minn. – (2:45 p.m.) Westbound Highway 210 (Washington Street) is closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to a washout from heavy rains last night. MnDOT is formulating a temporary emergency repair plan. Traffic is very heavy in the area. Avoid the area if possible.

Here is what to expect:

Westbound Highway 210 is closed between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW until further notice. A signed detour is in place along Fourth Street N, Laurel Street, and Fourth Street NW, Brainerd. Eastbound Highway 210 is reduced to one lane between Fourth Street N and Fourth St NW to allow crews access to the work area.

MnDOT recommends using Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street and Highway 371 to cross the Mississippi River south of town, especially commercial truck vehicles.

Pedestrians are asked to use the eastbound sidewalk along Highway 210. The westbound sidewalk is closed at the bridge.

The city of Brainerd has reopened one lane in each direction on College Drive between S Fifth Street and Crow Wing County Road 48 to alleviate traffic crossing the Mississippi River on Laurel Street. Learn more about the College Drive construction project, at ci.brainerd.mn.us.

Overall, motorists can use one of the following bridges to cross the Mississippi River in Brainerd/Baxter:

Mill Avenue/County Road 3

Eastbound Highway 210

Laurel Street

College Drive

Highway 371

MnDOT reminds the public to stay out of closed barricaded area. Watch for heavy equipment and workers. Be patient and expect long delays on Highway 210, especially on westbound. Do not block off signalized intersections, it will lessen traffic flow and extend back-ups.

MnDOT and the city of Brainerd thanks you for your continued patience.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, including the closure status of Highway 210, go to 511mn.org.

