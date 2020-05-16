Governor Fills Sandusky County Court Vacancy

A Fremont Municipal Court judge will become the newest Sandusky County Common Pleas Court judge after his appointment on May 8 by Gov. John R. Kasich.

Judge Robert G. Hart will assume office on June 5 and must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term which ends Feb. 9, 2021. Judge Hart replaces Judge Barbara J. Wilson, who died March 9.

Judge Hart received his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University of Chicago and his law degree from Ohio State University. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Oct. 29, 1984.

Judge Hart is a member of the Ohio Judicial Conference including the executive, criminal law and procedure, and traffic law and procedure committees and co-chair of the civil law and procedure committee.