Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between exit 6 near Moorhead and exit 15 near Downer reopens (July 16, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (2:45 a.m.) Interstate 94 between exit 6 near Moorhead and exit 97 near Downer has been reopened. The roadway was temporarily closed due to buckled concrete in the eastbound lane near mile marker 7 due to heat stress.

Motorists traveling on I-94 in the eastbound lane near Moorhead will encounter intermittent lane closures on Tuesday, July 16. Crews will complete a more permanent repair to the concrete.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

