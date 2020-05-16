There were 7,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,176 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 30

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 30, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Manchester Local School District Village of Manchester
Belmont: Belmont County Financial Condition
Butler: Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau
Cuyahoga: Village of Linndale
Columbiana: Village of Summitville
Darke: Franklin-Monroe Local School District Jackson Township
Fairfield: Village of Rushville
Franklin: Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Office of the Governor Washington Township
Greene: Greene County Combined Health District*
Guernsey: City of Cambridge
Hamilton: City of Norwood* Colerain Township Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
Hardin: Hardin County Village of Ada
Henry: Henry County/City of Napoleon Combined General Health District
Huron: Norwalk Public Library
Jefferson: Jefferson General Health District Springfield Township
Logan: Monroe Township Rushcreek Township
Lorain: City of Avon Lake
Mahoning: Beaver Township Boardman Township Park District Canfield Township*
Marion: Crawford-Marion Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board Tri-River Educational Computer Association
Medina: City of Wadsworth
Muskingum: City of Zanesville South East Area Transit
Noble: Noble County
Paulding: Paulding County
Pickaway: Village of South Bloomfield
Portage: Portage Metropolitan Housing Authority
Richland: Ontario Local School District
Stark: Stark County Park District
Summit: Peninsula Library and Historical Society Stow Monroe Falls Public Library
Warren: Village of South Lebanon
Wayne: Wayne County General Health District Wayne County Public Library
Wood: Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery

 

 

