Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 30
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 30, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Manchester Local School District Village of Manchester
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Financial Condition
|Butler:
|Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Cuyahoga:
|Village of Linndale
|Columbiana:
|Village of Summitville
|Darke:
|Franklin-Monroe Local School District Jackson Township
|Fairfield:
|Village of Rushville
|Franklin:
|Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Office of the Governor Washington Township
|Greene:
|Greene County Combined Health District*
|Guernsey:
|City of Cambridge
|Hamilton:
|City of Norwood* Colerain Township Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
|Hardin:
|Hardin County Village of Ada
|Henry:
|Henry County/City of Napoleon Combined General Health District
|Huron:
|Norwalk Public Library
|Jefferson:
|Jefferson General Health District Springfield Township
|Logan:
|Monroe Township Rushcreek Township
|Lorain:
|City of Avon Lake
|Mahoning:
|Beaver Township Boardman Township Park District Canfield Township*
|Marion:
|Crawford-Marion Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board Tri-River Educational Computer Association
|Medina:
|City of Wadsworth
|Muskingum:
|City of Zanesville South East Area Transit
|Noble:
|Noble County
|Paulding:
|Paulding County
|Pickaway:
|Village of South Bloomfield
|Portage:
|Portage Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Richland:
|Ontario Local School District
|Stark:
|Stark County Park District
|Summit:
|Peninsula Library and Historical Society Stow Monroe Falls Public Library
|Warren:
|Village of South Lebanon
|Wayne:
|Wayne County General Health District Wayne County Public Library
|Wood:
|Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
