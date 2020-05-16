Three Judges Substitute for Recused Justices on Ohio Supreme Court

Pictured from left: Singer, Ringland, and Wright.

Three district appeals court judges served in a temporary capacity this month on the Ohio Supreme Court. One judge heard oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the first time.

The judges included:

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Arlene Singer, who served in place of Justice R. Patrick DeWine on May 3 in Rush v. University of Cincinnati Physicians.

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Robert P. Ringland, who served in place of Justice Patrick F. Fischer on May 16 in State v. Beasley.

Eleventh District Court of Appeals Judge Thomas R. Wright, who served in place of Justice Fischer on May 17 in State v. Batista.

Only Judge Wright had not heard oral arguments previously on a visiting judge assignment at the Supreme Court. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the Chief Justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.