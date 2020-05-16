Former Health Commissioner Overpaid by $31,000

Columbus – A former Health Commissioner of the Greene County Joint Combined Health District received an overpayment of more than $31,000, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Local governments must review and adhere to employment contracts,” Auditor Yost said. “Failure to do so costs the taxpayers.”

The Greene County Board of Health’s contract with former Health Commissioner Mark McDonnell expired and was not renewed on June 30, 2013.

McDonnell’s contract stated that no more than 30 hours of annual leave could carry-over into the next year. When McDonnell left the district, he received a payout for his entire unused leave, totaling 946 hours. Based on his contract, McDonnell should have received a payout for 469 hours, a difference of $31,146.

A finding for recovery has been issued against McDonnell in the full amount. Current board member Nancy Terwoord approved the payout and is held jointly and severally liable in same amount.