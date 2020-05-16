Governor Fills Middletown Municipal Court Vacancy

Middletown defense attorney Melynda Cook Howard was appointed by Gov. John R. Kasich on May 26 to the Middletown Municipal Court.

Howard will join the court June 19 and must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019. Howard replaces Judge Mark Wall who died Feb. 11.

Howard received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and her law degree from the University of Cincinnati. She was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 12, 1996.

She is a partner at Repper, Pagan, Cook Ltd. Howard is a member of Butler County Bar Association, Mid-Miami Valley Bar Association, and the Butler County Law Library Resources Board.