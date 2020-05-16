Retirees Received Substantial Overpayments

Columbus – Two City of Norwood (Hamilton County) received substantial retirement overpayments, according to an audit of the city released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Accountability is a two-way street,” Auditor Yost said. “Governments must be cautious with their payouts, and the retirees need to return any overpayments to the city.”

Rickie Paul, former firefighter, and Robert Ward, former Chief of Police, received improperly calculated retirement payouts. Paul and Ward received overpayments of $12, 370 and $8,409, respectively. The overpayments were the result of miscalculations by the Deputy Auditor, and the checks were signed by City Treasurer, Timothy Molony.

Findings for recovery have been issued against Paul and Ward in the respective amounts. Molony is held jointly and severally liable for the total amount.

