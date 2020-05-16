Governor Fills Two Summit County Court Vacancies

Gov. John R. Kasich filled two vacancies on Summit County courts on June 2.

Jason T. Wells will begin serving as a judge on the Summit County Common Pleas Court on June 27, while Todd M. McKenney will begin serving as a judge on the Barberton Municipal Court on June 19.

Wells replaces Judge Lynne S. Callahan, who was elected to the Ninth District Court of Appeals. McKenney replaces Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, who was appointed to the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Wells must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2021. McKenney must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2018.

Wells received his bachelor’s and law degrees from University of Akron. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 18, 2002. He is a retired captain of the Ohio National Guard and currently a private attorney where he helped establish Summit County’s Valor Court for veterans. Wells is a member of the Akron Bar Association.

McKenney received his bachelor’s degree from Hiram College and his law degree from Ohio State University. He is currently the magistrate for the Summit County Common Pleas Court. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 6, 1989. McKenney is a member of the Akron Bar Association, the Green Opiate Task Force, the Magic City Kiwanis, and Faithful Servants.