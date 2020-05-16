Drilling operations on Highway 23 in Kandiyohi and Stearns counties to reduce traffic to one lane (July 16, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct drilling operations on Highway 23 from Paynesville to Richmond beginning Wednesday, July 17, 2019. When complete, drilling operations will continue on Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville. Drilling is being performed to identify the pavement and base layers for future construction projects.

Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures and a flagging operation along these routes through Tuesday, July 23, 2019, weather permitting. Short delays are possible, please plan accordingly.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

