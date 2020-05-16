Class in Session for Ohio Judges

From the bar to the bench, the journey to becoming a judge can be daunting.

That’s why a host of new judges attended the “New Judge Orientation” put on by Ohio Supreme Court’s Judicial College.

“I think it’s the best job I’ve ever had. “

Judge Wetzel has only had the job for a few months.

He practiced civil law for much of his career before being elected Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge last year.

“The biggest challenge is how you treat each case on its own facts and not set a pattern on how these cases are going to be treated.”

The New Judge orientation focuses on everything from ethics to case flow management.

“To see all the different counties in Ohio and how they practice and the issues that they face in their counties, and how they handle different things has been really enlightening.”

Judge Miday practiced mostly civil law for 16 years before she was elected in Cuyahoga County.

During her four months on the job, her toughest burden behind the bench was sentencing someone to prison.

“It was hard to let go of it, but I knew I made the right decision. “I thought that it will get easier but it’s somebody’s life that we are dealing with. It’s someone’s life, regardless of what they have done.”

Judge Wetzel concurs.

“I’m surprised about my sensitivity and compassion for the offenders in addition to the victims.”

As a civil attorney, he didn’t see how much drugs have devastated Ohioans.

But on the bench, he sees it now.

“Everything that we are hearing in our communities, how it’s at a crisis level, it’s correct. It’s true.”

These judges may be new to the bench, but they aren’t taking this duty lightly.

“No one is alike and no case is the same. I think we keep reminding ourselves of that every time we put the robe on. Then we are doing our part.”