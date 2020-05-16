New ‘On The Record’ Podcast Spotlights Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court began a regular monthly podcast, “On The Record,” to provide an in-depth look at different programs and operations in the court’s general division.

The first of its kind in Ohio, “On The Record” provides a monthly, in-depth look at different programs and operations in the court’s general division. The first episode features Administrative and Presiding Judge John J. Russo’s overview of the court and what the job of a judge entails.

“Podcasts are so popular that we thought this would be a good way to reach more people,” said Judge Russo. “This is something that people can listen to while they’re in the car, on the treadmill, or working at their desks.”

Future episodes this summer will feature Judge Hollie Gallagher’s discussion of the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities docket, and Judge David Matia will go in-depth on drug courts and what he thinks should be done to combat the opioid epidemic.

“I think this is a great opportunity to tell the public more about what our Court does,” said court Administrator Greg Popovich. “A lot of important work is being done by our departments and employees, and we look forward to profiling some of them in our podcasts.”

“On The Record” is available via the court’s website and on iTunes.