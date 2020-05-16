Governor Signs Bill into Law Creating Perry County Municipal Court

Perry County voters will cast ballots in the November general election for the first Perry County Municipal Court judge, as Gov. John Kasich signed into law today a bill creating the court.

Sponsored by Sen. Jay Hottinger, the law transforms the current county court into a municipal court as of Jan. 1, 2018. Also on that date, the current part-time judgeship serving the county court will become a full-time judgeship serving the municipal court. Judge Dean L. Wilson holds the office now.

Substitute Senate Bill 25 also designates the Perry County Clerk of Courts as the clerk of the new municipal court.

Municipal court elections are held in odd-numbered years. All Ohio judges serve six-year terms.