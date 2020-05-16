Audit Releases for Thursday, October 2
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 2, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Allen County
|Athens:
|Athens County City of Athens
|Belmont:
|Pease Township Park District Village of Bellaire
|Clermont:
|City of Milford, 2012 City of Milford, 2013
|Columbiana:
|Columbiana County
|Coshocton:
|Franklin Township
|Crawford:
|Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Garfield Heights
|Darke:
|Patterson Township
|Defiance:
|Defiance County Washington Township
|Delaware:
|Porter-Kingston Joint Fire District
|Erie:
|City of Vermilion Erie County General Health District
|Franklin:
|Village of Urbancrest
|Fulton:
|Fulton County
|Hamilton:
|Anderson Township Park District, 2012 Anderson Township Park Ditrict, 2013
|Hardin:
|Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District
|Henry:
|Henry County
|Knox:
|Fredericktown Community Fire District
|Logan:
|Greenwood Union Cemetery Logan County
|Lorain:
|Lorain Port Authority
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning County District Board of Health
|Meigs:
|Meigs County District Board of Health
|Mercer:
|Fort Recovery Local School District
|Morrow:
|Lincoln Township North Bloomfield Township Village of Fulton Washington Township
|Ottawa:
|Ottawa County
|Portage:
|Portage County
|Sandusky:
|Sandusky County
|Seneca:
|City of Fostoria Seneca County
|Stark:
|Village of Hartville
|Washington:
|Washington County Public Library
|Wood:
|Village of Millbury Wood County Regional Airport Authority
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.