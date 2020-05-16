There were 7,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,182 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, October 2

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 2, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Allen County
Athens: Athens County City of Athens
Belmont: Pease Township Park District Village of Bellaire
Clermont: City of Milford, 2012 City of Milford, 2013
Columbiana: Columbiana County
Coshocton: Franklin Township
Crawford: Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga: City of Garfield Heights
Darke: Patterson Township
Defiance: Defiance County Washington Township
Delaware: Porter-Kingston Joint Fire District
Erie: City of Vermilion Erie County General Health District
Franklin: Village of Urbancrest
Fulton: Fulton County
Hamilton: Anderson Township Park District, 2012 Anderson Township Park Ditrict, 2013
Hardin: Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District
Henry: Henry County
Knox: Fredericktown Community Fire District
Logan: Greenwood Union Cemetery Logan County
Lorain: Lorain Port Authority
Mahoning: Mahoning County District Board of Health
Meigs: Meigs County District Board of Health
Mercer: Fort Recovery Local School District
Morrow: Lincoln Township North Bloomfield Township Village of Fulton Washington Township
Ottawa: Ottawa County
Portage: Portage County
Sandusky: Sandusky County
Seneca: City of Fostoria Seneca County
Stark: Village of Hartville
Washington: Washington County Public Library
Wood: Village of Millbury Wood County Regional Airport Authority

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

