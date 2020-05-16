Judge Substitutes for Recused Justice on Ohio Supreme Court
Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt
Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt
A Columbus appeals court judge served in a temporary capacity today on the Ohio Supreme Court.
Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt heard oral arguments in place of Justice William M. O’Neill in State v. Noling.
Noling, who was convicted for the 1990 murders of an Atwater couple, has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to grant a number of requests related to DNA testing of evidence from the crime scene in an effort to overturn his convictions and death sentence.
According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the Chief Justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.
Judge Klatt last served as a visiting judge on the Supreme Court in April 2016.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.