Fuller Lake Rest Area along westbound I-94, near Clearwater will close for improvements July 18 (July 15, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists who stop to use the Fuller Lake Rest Area along westbound Interstate 94, one mile west of Highway 24 in Clearwater, will need to find other facilities, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down the facility to make $1.8 million improvements Thursday, July 18.

Here’s what to expect:

The rest area will close to all users, both autos and commercial trucks/trailers, between 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The closures will allow crews to resurface ramps and improve pedestrian sidewalk approaches.

The facility will reopen to auto users by 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, but will remain closed to all commercial trailer/truck users until August 30. The closure will allow crews to expand the concrete trailer/truck parking lot by adding 15 spaces and one pedestrian accessible RV stall, and install parking lot lighting.

Fuller Lake is a modern rest area with flush toilets, vending machines, drinking fountain play area, pet exercise area, picnic shelters, tables and interpretive information about the Mississippi Headwaters.

The Fuller Lake Rest Area is maintained by MnDOT District 3, St. Cloud. For pictures of the facility, visit mndot.gov/restareas/fullerlake.html.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, including all rests area facilities, visit 511mn.org .

