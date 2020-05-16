Road preservation projects on various highways in west central Minnesota begin this week (July 15, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on several state highways in west central Minnesota beginning this week. Crews will be completing preventative maintenance sealcoat projects that will extend the life of the pavement surfaces in the following areas:

Highway 27, from Fourth Street N in Hoffman to west of Interstate 94 near Alexandria

Highway 29, from south of the roundabout near Alexandria to just north of the junction with Highway 55

Highway 9, from the Swift/Kandiyohi County line to County Road 104/20th Street near Benson

Highway 7, from Highway 119 in Appleton to just north of Highway 40

Highway 75, from Highway 12 near Ortonville to Highway 7

At each location, crews will start by applying tack and rock, which will sit for one day. One to two days later, another crew will come back to apply fog seal. Temporary striping will be in place during these phases.

The project began today on Highway 27, on the section of the road between Hoffman and I-94 near Alexandria. From there, crews will move to Highway 29, 9, 7 and 75, respectively.

While crews are working, a pilot car and flaggers will control traffic, and motorists should plan for daily lane closures in the areas where crews are working. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

Once the sealcoat portion of the projects are complete, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping. That work will be done under traffic.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

