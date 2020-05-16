Construction of reduced conflict intersection near Cook begins July 22 (July 15, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of a reduced conflict intersection along Highway 53 south of Cook begins July 22.

Crews will be constructing a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at the south junction of Highway 1 and Highway 53. Most of the work will take place within the median with minor changes to Highway 1 and County Road 22. Traffic will be staged during the construction of this intersection to allow for access to all adjacent roadways. Work is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 30.

Additionally, four new passing lane segments will be constructed between Cook and Ericsburg. Each passing lane segment will include constructing a new 2.5-mile long center passing lane. This phase of the work is anticipated to begin mid-August, with an anticipated completion of mid-October. Highway 53 will be reduced to one lane during daytime operation by utilizing a flagging operation. Crews will work six days a week during daylight hours. The traveling public should expect delays during this operation.

