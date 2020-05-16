Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 7
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 7 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County
|Allen:
|City of Lima Northwest Ohio Area Computer Service Cooperative
|Athens:
|Dover Township Village of Coolville
|Belmont:
|Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority Southwest Ohio Computer Association
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Maple Heights Cuyahoga County Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy George G. Voinovich Reclamation Academy Langston Hughes High School North Coast Council Ohio Lottery Commission - Mega Millions Ohio Lottery Commmission - Megaplier Ohio Lottery Commission - Power Play Ohio Lottery Commission - Powerball Thurgood Marhall High School
|Darke:
|Darke County Park District
|Delaware:
|Tri Township Joint Fire District
|Fayette:
|Fayette County
|Gallia:
|Gallia County
|Guernsey:
|Wheeling Township
|Hamilton:
|Hamilton County General Health District
|Hardin:
|Village of Dunkirk
|Highland:
|Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District
|Jackson:
|Jackson County Agricultural Society
|Jefferson:
|Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Educational Service Agency
|Licking:
|Licking Area Computer Association
|Logan:
|Jefferson Township
|Meigs:
|Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
|Montgomery:
|City of West Carrollton*
|Morrow:
|Peru Township
|Ottawa:
|City of Port Clinton
|Portage:
|City of Aurora
|Richland:
|North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative
|Ross:
|Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
|Scioto:
|Portsmouth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Stark:
|Massillon Museum
|Trumbull:
|Girard Free Library Association
|Union:
|Northern Union County Fire and EMS District Village of Milford Center
|Washington:
|Muskingum Township Newport Township
|Wayne:
|Orrville Public Library, 2012 Orrville Public Library, 2013
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
