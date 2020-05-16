There were 7,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,188 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 7

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 7 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Adams County
Allen: City of Lima Northwest Ohio Area Computer Service Cooperative
Athens: Dover Township Village of Coolville
Belmont: Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority Southwest Ohio Computer Association
Cuyahoga: City of Maple Heights Cuyahoga County Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy George G. Voinovich Reclamation Academy Langston Hughes High School North Coast Council Ohio Lottery Commission - Mega Millions Ohio Lottery Commmission - Megaplier Ohio Lottery Commission - Power Play Ohio Lottery Commission - Powerball Thurgood Marhall High School
Darke: Darke County Park District
Delaware: Tri Township Joint Fire District
Fayette: Fayette County
Gallia: Gallia County
Guernsey: Wheeling Township
Hamilton: Hamilton County General Health District
Hardin: Village of Dunkirk
Highland: Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District
Jackson: Jackson County Agricultural Society
Jefferson: Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Educational Service Agency
Licking: Licking Area Computer Association
Logan: Jefferson Township
Meigs: Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
Montgomery: City of West Carrollton*
Morrow: Peru Township
Ottawa: City of Port Clinton
Portage: City of Aurora
Richland: North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative
Ross: Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
Scioto: Portsmouth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Stark: Massillon Museum
Trumbull: Girard Free Library Association
Union: Northern Union County Fire and EMS District Village of Milford Center
Washington: Muskingum Township Newport Township
Wayne: Orrville Public Library, 2012 Orrville Public Library, 2013

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

