Governor Fills Fremont Municipal Court Vacancy

Attorney Daniel L. Brudzinski will become Judge Brudzinski two weeks from today after his appointment to the Fremont Municipal Court on July 7 by Gov. John R. Kasich. He replaces Judge Robert G. Hart, who was appointed by the governor May 8 to the Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

Brudzinski must win in November’s general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Nov. 1, 2018. Profiles of candidates running for Fremont Municipal Court can be accessed via the Judicial Votes Count website.

Brudzinski received his bachelor’s degree from University of Dayton and his law degree from University of Toledo. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 18, 1991. Brudzinski is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Sandusky County Bar Association, a board member of KIC Start Inc., and a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church Pastoral Council.