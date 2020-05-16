Rule Changes Alter Term Length for Presiding, Administrative Judges

Under rule changes adopted by the Ohio Supreme Court, local courts can set longer terms for presiding and administrative judges.

Currently, presiding and administrative judges serve one-year terms. Local courts will be able to set terms of up to three years beginning tomorrow, Aug. 1, the effective date of the amendments.

The changes to the Rules of Superintendence were recommended by the Ohio Judicial Conference, which cited benefits of an increase in courts’ ability to meet goals and adding flexibility to account for individual needs.

Powers of presiding judges include calling and conducting courts’ annual meetings and assigning judges for temporary service in another division. Powers of administrative judges include control over the administration, docket, and court calendar; assigning cases to judges; filing required Supreme Court reports; and administering personnel policies.