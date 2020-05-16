There were 7,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,190 in the last 365 days.

Detour for Highway 99 at Cleveland begins July 29 (July 16, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 99 motorists and Cleveland area residents can expect a detour to begin on Monday, July 29 to allow crews to replace a large box culvert at Cherry Creek. The detour for work in Cleveland includes Broadway and 6th Street.

The Highway 99 detour at Cleveland will be in place until the completion of the project in October.

The Highway 99 project from St. Peter to Le Center includes new turn lanes, box culvert replacement in Cleveland, replacing guardrail, adding lighting and improving drainage as well as some sidewalk work.

The construction project, which also includes work on Highway 99 in LeSueur and Rice Counties has been underway since May 20 and is nearing completion of culvert work and beginning paving shortly.

Highway 99 from Highway 13 to Highway 21 in Rice County includes resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements. Traffic on this section is  detoured to Highway 13 and Highway 21  until completion in October.

More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy99.

Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $8,235,082.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

