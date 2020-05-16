Audit Releases for Thursday, October 9
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 9, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Lima Allen County Regional Transit Authority
|Ashtabula:
|Harpersfield Geneva Joint Economic Development District
|Belmont:
|Union Township
|Champaign:
|Champaign Residential Services Inc-South High Home, Medicaid
|Clark:
|Clark County*
|Cuyahoga:
|Cuyahoga County District Board of Health
|Defiance:
|Highland Township Village of Sherwood
|Delaware:
|Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District Wornstaff Memorial Public Library
|Franklin:
|Metropolitan Educational Council
|Fulton:
|City of Wauseon Village of Delta
|Greene:
|Greene County
|Hamilton:
|Hamilton County Family and Children First Council Village of Fairfax
|Holmes:
|Saltcreek Township
|Huron:
|Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lake:
|City of Eastlake
|Madison:
|Central Townships Joint Fire District London Public Library
|Mahoning:
|City of Campbell Youngstown City School District
|Monroe:
|Village of Wilson
|Montgomery:
|Montgomery County Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County
|Morgan:
|York Township
|Morrow:
|Franklin Township
|Muskingum:
|Franklin Local Community School
|Ottawa:
|Village of Rocky Ridge
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County
|Portage:
|Portage County Park District
|Preble:
|Preble County
|Summit:
|City of Akron
|Washington:
|Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
|Wood:
|Middletown Township Northwest Wood Ambulance District
