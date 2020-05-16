There were 7,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,191 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, October 9

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 9, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Lima Allen County Regional Transit Authority
Ashtabula: Harpersfield Geneva Joint Economic Development District
Belmont: Union Township
Champaign: Champaign Residential Services Inc-South High Home, Medicaid
Clark: Clark County*
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County District Board of Health
Defiance: Highland Township Village of Sherwood
Delaware: Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District Wornstaff Memorial Public Library
Franklin: Metropolitan Educational Council
Fulton: City of Wauseon Village of Delta
Greene: Greene County
Hamilton: Hamilton County Family and Children First Council Village of Fairfax
Holmes: Saltcreek Township
Huron: Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lake: City of Eastlake
Madison: Central Townships Joint Fire District London Public Library
Mahoning: City of Campbell Youngstown City School District
Monroe: Village of Wilson
Montgomery: Montgomery County Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County
Morgan: York Township
Morrow: Franklin Township
Muskingum: Franklin Local Community School
Ottawa: Village of Rocky Ridge
Pickaway: Pickaway County
Portage: Portage County Park District
Preble: Preble County
Summit: City of Akron
Washington: Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
Wood: Middletown Township Northwest Wood Ambulance District

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

