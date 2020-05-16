Chief Justice Issues Statement on Shooting

Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor issued the following statement today on the shooting in Steubenville of Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr.:

“The attempt on Judge Bruzzese’s life in a cowardly ambush reminds us all of the very real potential for violence against judges. Violence against judges represents an attack on the Rule of Law, the foundation of our country. I urge all court employees, especially judges, to take extra precautions both in your personal and professional activities. The entire judiciary stands with Judge Bruzzese and his family as they remain in our prayers.”