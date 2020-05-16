Construction on Hwy 75 through Wolverton begins tomorrow (July 15, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Road construction begins Tuesday, July 16 on Highway 75 near Wolverton. The work includes resurfacing from the north Wilkin County line to County Road 184, and storm sewer repair, sidewalk improvements and accessibility upgrades in the city of Wolverton.

Crews will start in Wolverton, just south of Nelson Avenue to Dewey Avenue with sidewalk work and storm sewer repairs. Shoulder closures and possible lane closures are expected for several weeks. Businesses and residents are asked to keep the sidewalks clear ahead of concrete removal.

From there, crews will begin resurfacing the roadway from the north county line to County Road 184. Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures, pilot car and flaggers during that work.

Central Specialties, based out of Alexandria, is the prime contractor for the $2 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75wolverton.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

