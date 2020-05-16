There were 7,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,192 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between exit 6 near Moorhead and exit 15 near Downer (July 15, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (7:40 p.m.) Motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 94 will encounter a temporary detour between exit 6 near Moorhead and exit 15 near Downer due to buckled concrete caused by heat stress. The roadway is closed in the eastbound direction and the detour route is I-94 to 28th Ave South, 100th Street South, 90th Ave South, and 130th Street South.

The road will reopen once the road is repaired.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

