Governor Appoints New Clark County Common Pleas Judge

Robert Vaughn

South Charleston (Clark County) lawyer Robert Vaughn will leave his job as associate professor and assistant university counsel at Cedarville University and take the bench on the Clark County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division.

He replaces Judge Joseph N. Monnin, who resigned. Vaughn must run in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 2, 2019.

Vaughn received his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University and his law degree from Capital University. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio in November 1998.

Vaughn previously served as an adjunct instructor at Cedarville University. He served as a staff attorney to former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Robert Cupp, case management counsel for the Ohio Supreme Court’s Office of the Clerk, and assistant attorney general in the Office of the Attorney General.

He takes office Oct. 2, 2017.