Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 14
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 14, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Oliver Township Winchester Township
|Allen:
|Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan
|Butler:
|Oxford Township Village of New Miami
|Crawford:
|Holmes Township Liberty Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Village of Woodmere
|Darke:
|Mississinawa Township
|Defiance:
|Defiance Public Library Hicksville Township Tiffin Township
|Erie:
|City of Huron
|Fairfield:
|Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation
|Greene:
|Fairways Regional Council of Governments
|Guernsey:
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hardin:
|BKP Ambulance District Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
|Jefferson:
|Village of Irondale
|Licking:
|Harrison Township
|Logan:
|Dr. Earl Sloan Public Library
|Lorain:
|Carlisle Township City of Lorain Pittsfield Township
|Montgomery:
|Montgomery County Agricultural Society
|Morgan:
|Morgan County
|Morrow:
|Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association
|Perry:
|Village of Corning
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program
|Portage:
|Charlestown Township
|Preble:
|Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments Village of Verona
|Richland:
|Sharon Township
|Shelby:
|McLean Township West Central Ohio Network
|Stark:
|Village of Limaville
|Summit:
|Portage Lakes Career Center Summit Regional Healthcare Consortium
|Trumbull:
|Trumbull County School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Van Wert:
|Van Wert Family and Children First Council Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority Van Wert County
|Vinton:
|Village of Wilkesville
|Wood:
|Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
|Wyandot:
|Village of Carey, 2012 Village of Carey, 2013
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
