Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 14, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Adams: Oliver Township Winchester Township
Allen: Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan
Butler: Oxford Township Village of New Miami
Crawford: Holmes Township Liberty Township
Cuyahoga: Village of Woodmere
Darke: Mississinawa Township
Defiance: Defiance Public Library Hicksville Township Tiffin Township
Erie: City of Huron
Fairfield: Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation
Greene: Fairways Regional Council of Governments
Guernsey: Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hardin: BKP Ambulance District Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
Jefferson: Village of Irondale
Licking: Harrison Township
Logan: Dr. Earl Sloan Public Library
Lorain: Carlisle Township City of Lorain Pittsfield Township
Montgomery: Montgomery County Agricultural Society
Morgan: Morgan County
Morrow: Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association
Perry: Village of Corning
Pickaway: Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program
Portage: Charlestown Township
Preble: Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments Village of Verona
Richland: Sharon Township
Shelby: McLean Township West Central Ohio Network
Stark: Village of Limaville
Summit: Portage Lakes Career Center Summit Regional Healthcare Consortium
Trumbull: Trumbull County School Employees Insurance Consortium
Van Wert: Van Wert Family and Children First Council Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority Van Wert County
Vinton: Village of Wilkesville
Wood: Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
Wyandot: Village of Carey, 2012 Village of Carey, 2013

 

 

