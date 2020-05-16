Highway 5 intersections in Sibley County modified for safety (July 16, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – Five intersections on Highway 5 in Sibley County will be improved with an experimental safety treatment, as part of a statewide study.

Motorists are advised that workers will be milling in centerline rumble strips and restriping the intersections. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the work. Once completed, the approaching Highway 5 driving lanes will be narrowed slightly to encourage Highway 5 motorists to be more mindful of the intersections. The following intersections will have the modifications:

Highway 5 and Highway 19

Highway 5 and County Road 13

Highway 5 and County Roads 11 and 15

Highway 5 and County Road 12

Highway 5 and County Road 29

Construction is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday, July 18-19. Motorists are reminded to slow down and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Other state highways around the state are receiving similar treatment. The goal of the experiment is to see if crashes can be reduced with the use of these traffic calming elements.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

