Youngstown Judge Substitutes for Recused Justice on Ohio Supreme Court

Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Carol Ann Robb

A Youngstown appeals court judge served in a temporary capacity today on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Carol Ann Robb heard oral arguments in place of Justice Patrick F. Fischer in LGR Realty, Inc. v. Frank and London Insurance Agency. This is the first time Judge Robb has served as a visiting judge on the Supreme Court.

In the case, the Court heard arguments asking it to determine how the statute of limitations applies after a Columbus-area commercial real-estate company sued its insurance broker for professional negligence after it learned the broker did not select the right policy. The problem was discovered after a claim filed by the realty company was denied. The broker, however, claimed the realtor missed the four-year statute of limitations for filing the suit.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the Chief Justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.