Audit Releases for Thursday, October 16

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Franklin Township
Clermont: Batavia Township Clermont County Insurance Consortium
Crawford: Dallas Township Sandusky Township Vernon Township
Cuyahoga: Great Lakes Council of Governments Olmsted Township
Darke: City of Greenville Village of Rossburg
Fairfield: Liberty Township
Fayette: Green Township Wayne Township
Franklin: Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool State Board of Deposit State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Geauga: Bainbridge Township
Hamilton: Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
Harrison: German Township Harrison County Tourism Council, Inc.
Henry: Consortium of Northwest Ohio
Hocking: Benton Township
Knox: East Knox Local School District
Lake: Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
Logan: Macochee Joint Ambulance District
Lucas: TLC Health Care Services, LLC (TLC Transportation), Medicaid
Mahoning: Mahoning County
Muskingum: Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
Portage: Portage Area School Consortium Health & Welfare Pool
Stark: Stark County Schools Council of Governments
Warren: Warren County Family and Children First Council

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

