Audit Releases for Thursday, October 16
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Franklin Township
|Clermont:
|Batavia Township Clermont County Insurance Consortium
|Crawford:
|Dallas Township Sandusky Township Vernon Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Great Lakes Council of Governments Olmsted Township
|Darke:
|City of Greenville Village of Rossburg
|Fairfield:
|Liberty Township
|Fayette:
|Green Township Wayne Township
|Franklin:
|Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool State Board of Deposit State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
|Geauga:
|Bainbridge Township
|Hamilton:
|Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
|Harrison:
|German Township Harrison County Tourism Council, Inc.
|Henry:
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio
|Hocking:
|Benton Township
|Knox:
|East Knox Local School District
|Lake:
|Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
|Logan:
|Macochee Joint Ambulance District
|Lucas:
|TLC Health Care Services, LLC (TLC Transportation), Medicaid
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning County
|Muskingum:
|Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
|Portage:
|Portage Area School Consortium Health & Welfare Pool
|Stark:
|Stark County Schools Council of Governments
|Warren:
|Warren County Family and Children First Council
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
