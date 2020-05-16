Ohio Supreme Court Hears Fracking Case

Marietta was the setting for Ohio Supreme Court oral arguments on the controversial practice known as fracking.

Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, is the process of injecting liquids at high pressure into subterranean rocks to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.

A group of homeowners is trying to seek a government order from the Ohio Supreme Court, claiming Chesapeake Exploration violated their rights by drilling for oil and gas without permission of the homeowners and with the assistance of the state of Ohio.

Court News Ohio asked students at off-site court their feelings about the case.

“It’s pretty important,” said Marietta High School senior Caleb Young. “There are a lot of oil wells and a lot of disputes about it. As the petroleum industry has died down, it’s not much of an issue. But it’s present.”

The state argues that the homeowners shouldn’t request a Supreme Court order-they should go through the process outlined in the law.

“I thought there were many holes in both sides,” said Marietta Junior High School junior Andy Sands. “I really enjoyed how the justices just went straight for the holes.”

Marietta is in the thick of the fracking debate, in this case, pinning homeowners’ rights against those of the oil and gas companies.

“The fracking case hits home. A lot of people lease out oil and mineral rights,” said Marietta High School senior Max Garrison. “Many choose not to. Seeing them take a case that has to do with us and our area was really neat.”

The court will take the case under advisement.