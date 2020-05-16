Lucas County Ambulette Company Owes $137,000

Columbus – More than 200 billing errors made by TLC Transportation (Lucas County) resulted in overpayments from the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM), according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Billing for public dollars requires accuracy.” Auditor Yost said. “There’s no room for flexibility.”

Auditors reviewed the company’s billing practices from January 1, 2009 - December 31, 2011. During the period, TLC Transportation received reimbursements from ODM, totaling more than $1.3 million, for 45,698 ambulette transports.

Errors resulting in overpayments included:

106 attendant transports without any supporting documentation;

43 transports without a valid Certificate of Medical Necessity;

28 transports without proper documentation;

22 transports not covered by ODM; and

3 transports provided by an ineligible driver.

Combined with interest in the amount of $9,997.63, TLC Transportation owes Ohio Medicaid $137,012.39.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

