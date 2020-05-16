Chief Justice Issues Statement

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio issued this statement today: “I condemn in no uncertain terms Justice O’Neill’s Facebook post. No words can convey my shock.This gross disrespect for women shakes the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.”

