Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 21

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 21, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Adams: Scott Township
Ashland: Ashland County Agricultural Society Troy Township
Ashtabula: Cherry Valley Township
Brown: Brown County Schools Benefit Consortium
Clinton: Liberty Township Wilmington Public Library
Coshocton: Bethlehem Township Monroe Township
Delaware: Berkshire Township Brown Township
Fairfield: Walnut Township
Franklin: Everest High School Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio State Board of Cosmetology Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
Guernsey: Village of Salesville
Hamilton: Hamilton County
Hardin: Washington Township
Henry: Henry County Landfill Village of Florida
Highland: Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
Jefferson: Jefferson Health Plan Warren Township
Knox: Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
Lake: Madison Public Library
Lorain: Lorain County Rural Wastewater District
Lucas: City of Waterville
Mahoning: Struthers City School District
Marion: Bowling Green Township Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District Tully Township
Meigs: Olive Township
Miami: Monroe Townhip Water and Sewer District Village of Pleasant Hill
Monroe: Sunsbury Township
Montgomery: City of Oakwood Dayton Business Technology High School Fire Rivers Metroparks
Morrow: Morrow County Westfield Township
Muskingum: Franklin Local School District
Noble: Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ottawa: Danbury Local School District
Preble: Village of New Paris
Ross: Village of Adelphi
Stark: Canal Fulton Public Library* City of Canal Fulton
Summit: Northfield Macedonia Union Cemetery Village of Reminderville
Trumbull: City of Girard Trumbull County Transit Board, 2012 Trumbull County Transit Board, 2013
Vinton: Madison Township
Wayne: Wayne Township
Wood: Perry Township Village of Tontogany

 

 

