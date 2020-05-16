Audit Releases for Tuesday, October 21
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 21, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Scott Township
|Ashland:
|Ashland County Agricultural Society Troy Township
|Ashtabula:
|Cherry Valley Township
|Brown:
|Brown County Schools Benefit Consortium
|Clinton:
|Liberty Township Wilmington Public Library
|Coshocton:
|Bethlehem Township Monroe Township
|Delaware:
|Berkshire Township Brown Township
|Fairfield:
|Walnut Township
|Franklin:
|Everest High School Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio State Board of Cosmetology Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
|Guernsey:
|Village of Salesville
|Hamilton:
|Hamilton County
|Hardin:
|Washington Township
|Henry:
|Henry County Landfill Village of Florida
|Highland:
|Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
|Jefferson:
|Jefferson Health Plan Warren Township
|Knox:
|Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
|Lake:
|Madison Public Library
|Lorain:
|Lorain County Rural Wastewater District
|Lucas:
|City of Waterville
|Mahoning:
|Struthers City School District
|Marion:
|Bowling Green Township Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District Tully Township
|Meigs:
|Olive Township
|Miami:
|Monroe Townhip Water and Sewer District Village of Pleasant Hill
|Monroe:
|Sunsbury Township
|Montgomery:
|City of Oakwood Dayton Business Technology High School Fire Rivers Metroparks
|Morrow:
|Morrow County Westfield Township
|Muskingum:
|Franklin Local School District
|Noble:
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Ottawa:
|Danbury Local School District
|Preble:
|Village of New Paris
|Ross:
|Village of Adelphi
|Stark:
|Canal Fulton Public Library* City of Canal Fulton
|Summit:
|Northfield Macedonia Union Cemetery Village of Reminderville
|Trumbull:
|City of Girard Trumbull County Transit Board, 2012 Trumbull County Transit Board, 2013
|Vinton:
|Madison Township
|Wayne:
|Wayne Township
|Wood:
|Perry Township Village of Tontogany
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
