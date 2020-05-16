Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Welcomes New Judges

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor welcomed 53 judges to the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center this week.

Newly elected and appointed Ohio judges are learning the ropes of what it takes to preside over a courtroom during a weeklong orientation December 11-14.

Organized by the Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College, the orientation is designed to give newly elected and appointed judges the tools to make a smooth and successful transition from the bar to the bench.

There are 53 judges attending the orientation. Of those, 31 will be brand new to the bench in 2018.

“Society is asking more of judges today than ever before,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “The challenges are enormous. The good news is that learning begins today, here on site, with fellow judges as teachers and the experts from the Supreme Court staff and affiliated offices.”

The judges are attending sessions focusing on judicial ethics, access to justice and fairness in the courts, and caseflow management.

The judges are also breaking out into sessions throughout the week related to their specific jurisdictions such as municipal, common pleas general, appellate, and domestic relations divisions.

The Judicial College conducts this first weeklong orientation session each December before newly elected judges take the bench. The group meets again for a second weeklong orientation in May for advanced education and discussion of issues that arise while they are on the bench.