Audit Releases for Thursday, November 6
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 6, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Wayne Township
|Ashland:
|Clear Creek Fire District
|Athens:
|Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. Ohio University Ohio University Foundation Village of Chauncey
|Auglaize:
|Village of Minster
|Brown:
|Fayetteville Perry Township Regional Sewer District Sterling Township
|Butler:
|Hamilton Visitors Bureau Reily Township
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Public Library Village of Batavia Village of Moscow
|Clinton:
|Washington Township
|Columbiana:
|Columbiana County Agriculture Society East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library Salem Public Library Unity Township
|Coshocton:
|Walhonding Valley Fire District
|Crawford:
|Auburn Township Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Medicaid Crawford County Family and Children First Council Crawford Regional Planning Commission Jackson Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Cleveland State University Foundation Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities-Maple House, Medicaid Mary L Gates, Medicaid Nexus Academy of Cleveland Orange Village
|Darke:
|Liberty Township
|Defiance:
|Defiance County Agricultural Society Defiance County Landfill Richland Township
|Delaware:
|Trenton Township
|Fairfield:
|Pleasant Township*
|Fayette:
|Jefferson Township Marion Township
|Franklin:
|Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Village of Obetz
|Greene:
|City of Bellbrook
|Hamilton:
|The University of Cincinnati Foundation Village of Addyston
|Hardin:
|Jackson Township The Park District Liberty Township Upper Scioto Valley Local School District Village of Patterson
|Harrison:
|Franklin Township
|Henry:
|Napoleon Public Library
|Holmes:
|Walnut Creek Township
|Huron:
|New London Public Library
|Jefferson:
|Ross Township
|Knox:
|Brown Township Central Ohio Joint Fire District
|Licking:
|Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation
|Lorain:
|Avon Lake City School District Lagrange Township
|Lucas:
|Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, 2012 Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, 2013 Sylvania Township, 2012 Sylvania Township, 2013
|Mahoning:
|Boardman Local School District Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Reuben McMillan Free Library Association
|Marion:
|Marion Public Library Ohio Collaborative Services Consortium Village of Waldo
|Miami:
|Village of Fletcher
|Monroe:
|Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority Washington Township
|Muskingum:
|Jefferson Township
|Perry:
|Pike Township Village of Somerset
|Portage:
|Hiram Township
|Preble:
|Jefferson Township Preble County Agricultural Society Preble Family and Children First Council
|Putnam:
|Village of Ottawa
|Richland:
|Franklin Township* Madison Water District Mansfield-Ontario-Richland County Board of Health
|Scioto:
|Scioto County Regional Water District #1
|Shelby:
|Russia Local School District Western Ohio Computer Organization
|Summit:
|Summit Akron Solid Waste Management Authority City of Munroe Falls Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2012 Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2013
|Tuscarawas:
|City of Urichsville, 2012* City of Urichsville, 2013* Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County Jefferson Township Wayne Township
|Warren:
|Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
|Washington:
|City of Marietta Washington State Community College
|Wayne:
|Village of Dalton
|Williams:
|Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
|Wood:
|City of Perrysburg Henry Township Liberty Township Plain Township Troy Township
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
