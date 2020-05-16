There were 7,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,197 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, November 6

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 6, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Wayne Township
Ashland: Clear Creek Fire District
Athens: Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. Ohio University Ohio University Foundation Village of Chauncey
Auglaize: Village of Minster
Brown: Fayetteville Perry Township Regional Sewer District Sterling Township
Butler: Hamilton Visitors Bureau Reily Township
Clermont: Clermont County Public Library Village of Batavia Village of Moscow
Clinton: Washington Township
Columbiana: Columbiana County Agriculture Society East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library Salem Public Library Unity Township
Coshocton: Walhonding Valley Fire District
Crawford: Auburn Township Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Medicaid Crawford County Family and Children First Council Crawford Regional Planning Commission Jackson Township
Cuyahoga: Cleveland State University Foundation Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities-Maple House, Medicaid Mary L Gates, Medicaid Nexus Academy of Cleveland Orange Village
Darke: Liberty Township
Defiance: Defiance County Agricultural Society Defiance County Landfill Richland Township
Delaware: Trenton Township
Fairfield: Pleasant Township*
Fayette: Jefferson Township Marion Township
Franklin: Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Village of Obetz
Greene: City of Bellbrook
Hamilton: The University of Cincinnati Foundation Village of Addyston
Hardin: Jackson Township The Park District Liberty Township Upper Scioto Valley Local School District Village of Patterson
Harrison: Franklin Township
Henry: Napoleon Public Library
Holmes: Walnut Creek Township
Huron: New London Public Library
Jefferson: Ross Township
Knox: Brown Township Central Ohio Joint Fire District
Licking: Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation
Lorain: Avon Lake City School District Lagrange Township
Lucas: Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, 2012 Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, 2013 Sylvania Township, 2012 Sylvania Township, 2013
Mahoning: Boardman Local School District Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Reuben McMillan Free Library Association
Marion: Marion Public Library Ohio Collaborative Services Consortium Village of Waldo
Miami: Village of Fletcher
Monroe: Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority Washington Township
Muskingum: Jefferson Township
Perry: Pike Township Village of Somerset
Portage: Hiram Township
Preble: Jefferson Township Preble County Agricultural Society Preble Family and Children First Council
Putnam: Village of Ottawa
Richland: Franklin Township* Madison Water District Mansfield-Ontario-Richland County Board of Health
Scioto: Scioto County Regional Water District #1
Shelby: Russia Local School District Western Ohio Computer Organization
Summit: Summit Akron Solid Waste Management Authority City of Munroe Falls Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2012 Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2013
Tuscarawas: City of Urichsville, 2012* City of Urichsville, 2013* Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County Jefferson Township Wayne Township
Warren: Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
Washington: City of Marietta Washington State Community College
Wayne: Village of Dalton
Williams: Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
Wood: City of Perrysburg Henry Township Liberty Township Plain Township Troy Township

 

 

