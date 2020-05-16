There were 7,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,199 in the last 365 days.

Traffic signal maintenance begins July 17 on Eighth Street in Thief River Falls (July 16, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists at the intersection of Highway 32 and Eighth Street in Thief River Falls can expect short-term delays, lane closures and lane shifts as maintenance crews work on traffic signals at Eighth Street.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 17. Truck traffic is advised to find an alternate route, avoiding this intersection. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit mndot.gov/d2.      

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

