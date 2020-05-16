Traffic signal maintenance begins July 17 on Eighth Street in Thief River Falls (July 16, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists at the intersection of Highway 32 and Eighth Street in Thief River Falls can expect short-term delays, lane closures and lane shifts as maintenance crews work on traffic signals at Eighth Street.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 17. Truck traffic is advised to find an alternate route, avoiding this intersection. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

