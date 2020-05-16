Railroad crossing repairs at Hwy 42 in Eyota will detour traffic July 22-26 (July 16, 2019)

EYOTA, Minn. – Motorists using Highway 42 south of Highway 14 at Eyota will be detoured for approximately a week beginning July 22 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The repairs conducted by Canadian Pacific Railway require the closing of the Hwy 42 crossing south of Hwy 14. Work is expected to wrap up in a week, weather permitting.

The detour for motorists using Highway 42 southbound is Highway 14 east to Olmsted County Road 7 south through Eyota, where it rejoins Hwy 42 south of the rail crossing. The northbound Hwy 42 detour is The detour will be marked with signs during the construction work.

