Both eastbound Highway 210 lanes open over the bridge in Brainerd (July 16, 2019)

Westbound remains closed

BRAINERD, Minn. – (4 p.m.) Both eastbound Highway 210 lanes will reopen to traffic by 4:30 p.m. today, July 16. Westbound Highway 210 remains closed.

Here is what to expect when traveling on Highway 210 near the Mississippi River in Brainerd:

Eastbound Highway 210 will reopen to two lanes between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW by 4:30 p.m. July 16. Access remains closed to Chippewa Street from Highway 210.

Westbound Highway 210 remains closed between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW until further notice. A signed detour is in place along Fourth Street N, Laurel Street, and Fourth Street NW, Brainerd. MnDOT and the city of Brainerd are working together to repair and open one lane on westbound as soon as possible.

MnDOT recommends using Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street and Highway 371 to cross the Mississippi River south of town, especially commercial truck vehicles.

Pedestrians are asked to use the eastbound sidewalk along Highway 210. The westbound sidewalk is closed at the bridge.

The city of Brainerd has reopened one lane in each direction on College Drive to alleviate traffic crossing the Mississippi River on Laurel Street. Learn more about the College Drive construction project, at ci.brainerd.mn.us.

The city of Baxter has temporarily reopened one lane on College Drive between Crow Wing County Road 48 and Highway 371 to alleviate traffic and move traffic flow crossing town. They will resume construction operations on College Drive at Cypress Drive when all lanes reopen on Highway 210 between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW.

Overall, motorists can use one of the following bridges to cross the Mississippi River in the Brainerd Lakes area:

Eastbound Highway 210

Laurel Street

College Drive

Mill Avenue/County Road 3

Highway 371

MnDOT reminds the public to stay out of closed barricaded area. Watch for heavy equipment and workers. Be patient and obey law enforcement flagging traffic through areas along the detour. Do not block off signalized intersections, it will lessen traffic flow and extend back-ups.

MnDOT, State Patrol, Crow Wing County, the city Baxter and the city of Brainerd, thanks you for your continued patience during this repair project.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, including the closure status of Highway 210, go to 511mn.org.

