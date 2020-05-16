Governor Appoints Elyria Municipal Court Judge
Gov. John Kasich appointed Robert C. White of LaGrange (Lorain County) to serve as a judge on the Elyria Municipal Court. His term begins Feb. 6, 2018.
White replaces Judge Lisa A. Locke Graves, who retired. He must win in November 2019 to retain his seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Jan. 1, 2022.
White is a member of the Lorain County Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. White is currently a shareholder in the firm of Fauver, Keyse-Walker & Donovan Co. LPA. in Elyria. He also served as a Carlisle Township Trustee for 12 years and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University and his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
He resides in Carlisle Township.
