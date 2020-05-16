Former Franklin Township Fiscal Officer on the Hook Again

Columbus – More findings for recovery will be added to the resume of former Franklin Township (Richland County) fiscal officer Cynthia Carroll, according to the township’s 2011-2012 financial audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“It appears she took someone else’s repayment of a finding for recovery,” Auditor Yost said. “The irony is… astonishing.”

Former Township Trustee Kenneth Levering repaid a finding for recovery issued in the township’s 2009-2010 audit, totaling $5,143 in cash, on October 8, 2012. Auditors found no evidence that Carroll deposited the cash into the township’s bank account. Accordingly, a finding for recovery has been issued against Carroll in the full amount.

The audit also identified that Carroll overpaid three township employees during the audit period. Carroll is held jointly and severally liable for the overpayments, totaling $16,749. The employees are liable for their respective amounts.

A previous special audit of Franklin Township, released on August 19, 2014, found that Carroll improperly spent more than $135,000 in townships funds.

