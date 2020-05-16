Cuyahoga County Medicaid Provider Owes $17,447

Columbus – A Cuyahoga County Medicaid provider failed to obtain proper signatures to verify service deliveries, and failed to maintain proper certifications, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Legitimate documentation and up-to-date credentials are required to perform Medicaid duties,” Auditor Yost said. “Failing to comply means forfeiting any reimbursement.”

From January 1, 2009 - December 31, 2011, Mary Gates provided 2,070 services to one Medicaid recipient. During that period, Gates received a total reimbursement of $223,002.32 from the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Auditors reviewed a statistical sample of 562 services and identified 152 services without proper signatures, and one service with no supporting documentation. Gates also failed to provide evidence of first aid certification from January 1, 2009 to March 11, 2011.These findings resulted in an overpayment of $16,124.22.

Combined with interest in the amount of $1,323.73, Gates owes Ohio Medicaid $17,447.95.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

