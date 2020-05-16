Uhrichsville Fire Chief Overpaid by Nearly $10,000

Columbus – Two years after implementing salary restrictions, the city of Uhrichsville (Tuscarawas County) had overpaid its fire chief by nearly $10,000, according to audits released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“The remedy for this situation is clear,” Auditor Yost said. “The overpayments must be returned to the taxpayers, and Uhrichsville officials must follow their own rules.”

City of Uhrichsville Emergency Ordinance 16-12, an emergency ordinance placing the fire chief on salary, was adopted by city council in 2012. The ordinance states that fire chief’s salary, including overtime, cannot exceed $56,000 per year.

Audits of the years 2012 and 2013 identified that Fire Chief Arthur Tripp’s salary exceeded the approved amount by $3,086 and $6,806, respectively. Findings for recovery, totaling $9,892, have been issued against Tripp.

Full copies of the audits may be accessed online: 2012, 2013.

