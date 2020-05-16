Highway 71 detour set to begin July 22 in Park Rapids (July 17, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists will experience lane closures, detours and delays as construction continues in Park Rapids. Crews will begin reconstructing Highway 71 on Monday, July 22 as the project moves to phase 2, weather permitting. Motorists will use County Road 53, Pleasant Avenue and Eighth Street in Park Rapids.

The project will be constructing a roundabout on Highway 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53 in Park Rapids. The project also includes pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from County Road 15 to Eighth Street.

The project will be completed in three phases.

Phase 1: Motorists will experience an intersection closure at 11th Street and Pleasant Avenue for approximately one week as crews begin road improvements on 11th Street. This phase is expected to be complete by Friday, July 19, weather permitting.

Phase 2: A detour will begin for Highway 71 as motorists use County Road 53, Pleasant Avenue and Eighth Street. This phase includes grading and resurfacing north to Eighth Street, storm sewer replacement, and along with the City of Park Rapids, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads, sanitary sewer and watermains. This phase is estimated to be complete by late August or early September.

Phase 3: During this final phase, crews will complete the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 53.

Weekly public meetings will be held Thursdays at 9 a.m. during construction. The meetings will be held at the Hubbard County Highway Department located at 101 Crocus Hill Street in Park Rapids. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte was awarded the project with a bid of $4,274,512.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###