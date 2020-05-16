Fourth District Judge Sits on Ohio Supreme Court Bench for Case

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge William H. Harsha

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge William H. Harsha served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today to hear oral arguments in a civil case involving whether a city failed to maintain a public road.

Judge Harsha replaced Justice Mary DeGenaro, who recused herself from Pelletier v. Campbell (Case No. 2017-0088). The case from Campbell, Ohio, stems from an accident where a driver collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver claimed that overgrown shrubs obscured her view of a stop sign.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice or acting chief justice may select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

“It’s a privilege,” said Judge Harsha. “This is not my first time. I remember my first time, even though it was in the 90s. It was intimidating. I’m just honored to be back.”

Judge Harsha was elected to and has served on the Fourth District Court of Appeals since 1989. He has served terms as presiding and administrative judge. Prior to serving as an appeals court judge, Judge Harsha was the Pickaway County prosecuting attorney and was a partner at a law firm in Circleville. He received his law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves 14 counties in southern and southeastern Ohio, and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo and quo warranto.