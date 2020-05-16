Audit Releases for Thursday, November 13
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 13, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments Orwell Joint Recreation District
|Butler:
|Butler County Miami University Foundation
|Clark:
|Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
|Columbiana:
|Crestview Local School District* Lisbon Lepper Library Association
|Crawford:
|Whetstone Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Beachwood City School District Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Olmsted Joint Economic Development District Southwest Council of Governments Village of Highland Hills
|Darke:
|Village of North Star*
|Franklin:
|Office of Loan Administration Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio
|Geauga:
|Berkshire Local School District
|Guernsey:
|Jackson Township* Western Guernsey Regional Water District
|Hardin:
|Hardin County Educational Service Center
|Highland:
|Southern State Community College
|Jackson:
|Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Knox:
|Danville Local School District
|Licking:
|Liberty Township
|Lorain:
|Amherst Township Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments Wellington Township
|Lucas:
|Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
|Marion:
|Green Camp Township Pleasant Township
|Medina:
|Woodlawn Union Cemetery
|Miami:
|The Edison Foundation, Inc. Village of Bradford
|Monroe:
|Monroe Airport Authority
|Montgomery:
|Butler Township
|Muskingum:
|Maysville Regional Water District
|Ottawa:
|Ottawa County Agricultural Society Put-In-Bay Township
|Pike:
|Pike County
|Preble:
|Dixon Township
|Portage:
|City of Streetsboro Northeast Ohio Medical University Foundation
|Sandusky:
|City of Clyde Terra Community College Terra College Foundation Village of Gibsonburg
|Scioto:
|Jefferson Township
|Summit:
|City of Macedonia City of New Franklin Richfield Township Stow Munroe Falls City School District
|Tuscarawas:
|Sugarcreek Township Union Township Eagle Township
|Warren:
|Village of Waynesville*
|Wayne:
|Village of Fredericksburg
|Wood:
|Owens State Community College Owens State Community College Foundation
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
