Audit Releases for Thursday, November 13

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 13, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments Orwell Joint Recreation District
Butler: Butler County Miami University Foundation
Clark: Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
Columbiana: Crestview Local School District* Lisbon Lepper Library Association
Crawford: Whetstone Township
Cuyahoga: Beachwood City School District Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Olmsted Joint Economic Development District Southwest Council of Governments Village of Highland Hills
Darke: Village of North Star*
Franklin: Office of Loan Administration Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio
Geauga: Berkshire Local School District
Guernsey: Jackson Township* Western Guernsey Regional Water District
Hardin: Hardin County Educational Service Center
Highland: Southern State Community College
Jackson: Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Knox: Danville Local School District
Licking: Liberty Township
Lorain: Amherst Township Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments Wellington Township
Lucas: Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
Marion: Green Camp Township Pleasant Township
Medina: Woodlawn Union Cemetery
Miami: The Edison Foundation, Inc. Village of Bradford
Monroe: Monroe Airport Authority
Montgomery: Butler Township
Muskingum: Maysville Regional Water District
Ottawa: Ottawa County Agricultural Society Put-In-Bay Township
Pike: Pike County
Preble: Dixon Township
Portage: City of Streetsboro Northeast Ohio Medical University Foundation
Sandusky: City of Clyde Terra Community College Terra College Foundation Village of Gibsonburg
Scioto: Jefferson Township
Summit: City of Macedonia City of New Franklin Richfield Township Stow Munroe Falls City School District
Tuscarawas: Sugarcreek Township Union Township Eagle Township
Warren: Village of Waynesville*
Wayne: Village of Fredericksburg
Wood: Owens State Community College Owens State Community College Foundation

 

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

