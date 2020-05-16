Three Appellate Judges Hear Supreme Court Cases

From left: Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa L. Sadler, Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Lynne S. Callahan, and Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt

Three appeals court judges served as visiting judges on the Ohio Supreme Court today on a case involving the constitutionality of charging an adult for illegally possessing firearms based on a juvenile offense.

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa L. Sadler, Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Lynne S. Callahan and Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge William A. Klatt substituted for Justices R. Patrick DeWine, Sharon L. Kennedy, and Patrick F. Fischer in State v. Anthony Carnes.

The judges joined Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Terrence O’Donnell, Judith L. French, and Mary DeGenaro.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Since July 2003, Judge Sadler has served on the Tenth District Court of Appeals. Previously, she served on the Franklin County Common Pleas Court and the Franklin County Municipal Court. Her legal career also includes service as deputy chief legal counsel to the late Gov. George Voinovich and as Columbus assistant city attorney. Judge Sadler earned her law degree in 1984 from Capital University Law School and was admitted to the Ohio bar the same year.

“It’s a true honor to even be asked to get to do this,” said Judge Sadler. “When you get here and you are able to prepare for the case and get the input from the justices, it’s an excellent way to make a decision.”

Since 2017, Judge Callahan has served on the Ninth District Court of Appeals. Previously, she served on the Summit County Court of Common Pleas and Akron Municipal Court. She earned her law degree from the University of Akron. After law school, she chose a unique career path and joined the Akron Police Department, then the Summit County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

“This is my first time,” said Judge Callahan. “It’s truly an honor. The building is magnificent and I have to confess to being a bit awestruck when I walked out there and sat in the seat and looked out. It’s been a fantastic opportunity.”

Since 2002, Judge Klatt has served on the appellate bench. He previously served as chief legal counsel to former Gov. Bob Taft, first legal assistant to former Attorney General Betty Montgomery, and litigation partner for Squire, Sanders & Dempsey law firm. He received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

“It’s always a thrill to be here,” said Judge Klatt. “The Supreme Court staff is extremely well-organized and very nice. When you are a visiting judge, they always get you where you need to be. They make sure you are prepared and you know what’s going to happen. The justices are very collegial so it’s a great honor and a lot of fun.”

The Tenth District Court of Appeals serves Franklin County, while the Ninth District Court of Appeals serves 4 counties in northern Ohio. Both districts hear cases from county, municipal, and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.