Audit Releases for Tuesday, November 18
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 18, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula:
|Pymatuning Valley Local School District
|Athens:
|Housing for Ohio, Inc.
|Auglaize:
|City of St. Marys
|Champaign:
|Champaign County
|Clark:
|National Trail Parks and Recreation District
|Franklin:
|Jackson Township State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio (Star Ohio)
|Greene:
|Beavercreek Township
|Guernsey:
|Millwood Township* Valley Township Village of Cumberland
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati State STEM Academy Hoxworth Blood Center
|Knox:
|College Township Pike Township
|Meigs:
|Bedford Township
|Portage:
|Kent State University Foundation
|Preble:
|Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Putnam:
|Village of Belmore
|Ross:
|Village of Kingston
|Scioto:
|Shawnee State University Shawnee State University Foundation
|Shelby:
|Shelby County Educational Service Center
|Washington:
|Washington County Career Center
|Williams:
|Montpelier Exempted Village School District
|Wood:
|Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc and Subsidiary
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
