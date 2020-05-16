There were 7,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,166 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, November 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 18, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashtabula: Pymatuning Valley Local School District
Athens: Housing for Ohio, Inc.
Auglaize: City of St. Marys
Champaign: Champaign County
Clark: National Trail Parks and Recreation District
Franklin: Jackson Township State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio (Star Ohio)
Greene: Beavercreek Township
Guernsey: Millwood Township* Valley Township Village of Cumberland
Hamilton: Cincinnati State STEM Academy Hoxworth Blood Center
Knox: College Township Pike Township
Meigs: Bedford Township
Portage: Kent State University Foundation
Preble: Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Putnam: Village of Belmore
Ross: Village of Kingston
Scioto: Shawnee State University Shawnee State University Foundation
Shelby: Shelby County Educational Service Center
Washington: Washington County Career Center
Williams: Montpelier Exempted Village School District
Wood: Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc and Subsidiary

 

 

